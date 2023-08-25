Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.11 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.