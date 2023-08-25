Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $211.35.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

