Citigroup Inc. Acquires 365,044 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,044 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $55,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.