2,884 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $324,141,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,953,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $1,585,980.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,235,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $1,585,980.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,266 shares in the company, valued at $41,235,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,608 shares of company stock worth $60,333,535 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $267.58. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

