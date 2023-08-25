Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

