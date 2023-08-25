B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $298,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

