Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 17663075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

