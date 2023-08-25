800 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

