B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AES were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 48.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

