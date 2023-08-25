Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Wolfspeed by 15,206.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 229,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,098 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Wolfspeed by 58.1% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $1,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

