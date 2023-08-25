Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

