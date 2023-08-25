Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

