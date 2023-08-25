Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

