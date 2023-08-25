Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 955 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

