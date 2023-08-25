Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,152 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

