Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $42.64 million and $2.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002637 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002220 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,157,314 coins and its circulating supply is 175,157,196 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.