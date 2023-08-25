Financial Survey: Vox Royalty (VOXR) & Its Competitors

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vox Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vox Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 755 3103 3899 92 2.42

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 245.94%. Given Vox Royalty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -42.58% -6.80% -1.32%

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 114.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -113.00 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.72 billion -$32.78 million -12.45

Vox Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vox Royalty peers beat Vox Royalty on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

