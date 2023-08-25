NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

