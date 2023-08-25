MAI Capital Management Sells 78 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AVY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $196.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

