Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $115.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

