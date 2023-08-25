Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

