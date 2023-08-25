BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $846,562.53 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,011,284 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

