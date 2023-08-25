NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. NetApp also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.05.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 80.47%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

