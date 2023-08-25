Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Domo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Domo

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

(Get Free Report

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.