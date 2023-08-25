Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Guess? has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.07 on Friday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Guess? by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Guess? by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guess? by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

