Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,995 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.29 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

