Resources Management Corp CT ADV Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FIS opened at $55.26 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.