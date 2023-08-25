Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 350 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $4,790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

NYSE:NOW opened at $549.49 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

