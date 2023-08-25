iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN opened at $15.86 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

