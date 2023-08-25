Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ADM opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.