Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 3,205 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,552. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

