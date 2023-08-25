Wealth Alliance Invests $203,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.61 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

