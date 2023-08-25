Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

