Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,536 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $48,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $488.01 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average of $495.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.