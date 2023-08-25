Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Grab stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $7,406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 234,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

