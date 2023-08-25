Piper Sandler Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $288.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.12.

WDAY opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.45. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 5,011.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

