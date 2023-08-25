Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

View Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.