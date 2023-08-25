Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 561 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,542 shares of company stock worth $31,966,983 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

