Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

