Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

