Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $129.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

