Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $164,000 Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.08% of GrowGeneration worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,090,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 511,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,966,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $2.61 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

