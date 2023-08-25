Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.