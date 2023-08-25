Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBRA

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.