Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.38%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

