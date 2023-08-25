Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 6,600 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,299,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

