Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Village Farms International worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFF has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

