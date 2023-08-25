Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 609 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.52.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

