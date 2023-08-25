David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 21,918 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after buying an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

