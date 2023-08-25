Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 325,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.